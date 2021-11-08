Low carbon distillery for Borders gets go-ahead

St Boswells project

The distillery will be carbon-efficient

Plans to create Scotland’s first grain distillery in 10 years have taken a significant step forward after being given the green light by planners.

The St Boswells Distillery, based at Charlesfield Industrial Estate in the Scottish Borders, will be Scotland’s lowest carbon grain distillery.

It will produce 20 million litres of pure alcohol a year to meet the growing demand for grain whisky for use in Scotch Whisky blending and a Scottish grain neutral spirit for gin and vodka.

The approved planning application will facilitate a £46m investment in the local economy, creating about 200 construction roles and 20 permanent, high-value jobs supporting the rural community.

The 18 month construction period is scheduled to begin in 2022, and spirit will be produced in 2024.

Trevor Jackson, founder & CEO of Jackson Distillers, said: “At the heart of the Distillery project is its environmental impact.

“The site will take high-quality local cereals from the surrounding Tweed Valley and process them efficiently and sustainably with renewable energy into the spirit.”