Main Menu

Cup solution

Liplid aims to cut plastic from takeaway drinks

| November 21, 2021

Lid in a cup: the new design is eco-friendly

A product development company believes it has resolved a growing plastic problem by designing a new-style lid for takeaway cups.

Every year, more than 300 billion plastic lids – 1,500,000,000 kg of plastic – are used for on-the-go drinks.

The lids leak, and even cause burns, and because they are made of plastic, the lids are harmful to the environment. They are due to be banned in the EU.

Swedish company UniCup Scandinavia has created a bio-based lid made of spruce and pine. The “liplid” is placed inside, rather than on top of, the cup and is more stable. The company also says that it makes drinking through the lid more satisfying. 

The lid is 100% recyclable and because of its design 25% less material is required for production. 

“We are in contact with major chains that are very interested in purchasing the lid,” says Jesper Berthold, CEO of UniCup Scandinavia AB, Liplid’s producer. 

Liplid is developed by UniCup Scandinavia AB in collaboration with the Research Institute of Sweden (RISE). The lid will be manufactured in Sweden.

, , , News, Environment, Food & Drink, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ian Blackford

Blackford demands share of £20bn Boris bridge fund

Ian Blackford: ‘give us the money’ (pic: Terry Murden) SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford hasRead More

British Airways pic

British Airways hiring for new short-haul airline

BA to launch service in the spring British Airways has made the first move toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.