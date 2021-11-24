Lidl adds 100 stores to list of planned openings

Further expansion

The firm will add 4,000 jobs over the next four years

Lidl is to open a further 100 stores across the UK on top of 1,000 already announced, creating 4,000 jobs across the country by the end of 2025.

The company said it remains on track to reach 1,000 stores by the end of 2023, as previously communicated.

“The additional 100 new stores will be across England, Scotland and Wales and will feature solar panels and electric vehicle charging points. Sites of particular interest include town centres, retail parks and metropolitan locations,” it said in a statement.

The former PC World warehouse in Corstorphine will become a Lidl supermarket

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB CEO commented: “Our new store target today marks a significant investment for the business.

“We remain committed to our bricks and mortar strategy and maintaining our store opening pace; roughly a store a week for the next four years.”

The company recently announced that wages for new starters will increase from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside of London and £10.85 to £11.30 within the M25 from March 2022, with colleagues earning up to £11.40 and £12.25 respectively, depending on length of service.