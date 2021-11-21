Labour plans Value for Money office to justify spending

CBI conference

Sir Keir Starmer: not spending for the sake of it

Labour will set up a “Value for Money” office to ensure every penny spent by government can be justified.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will put his party’s commitment to fiscal discipline and investment in skills at the centre of its ‘contract’ with business, in his address to the CBI annual conference.

He is expected to say: “Our five fiscal rules make it plain that we will never spend money just for the sake of it. We absolutely don’t think that the solution to every problem is to throw cash at it.

“Labour will establish an Office for Value for Money. To chase down every penny we spend. Just as every one of you scrutinises the cost side of your business, constantly asking yourself if investments are paying off, we will do the same on behalf of the tax paying public.”

Labelling “the battle for talent one of the defining issues of the 21st Century”, he will address how Labour will work with business to solve skills shortages and build a more productive economy.

Sir Keir, addressing the event for the second time as Labour leader, will build on the pro-business stance taken in his Labour conference speech in September.

On Brexit, he is expected to say: “The government thinks that all it has to do is say the words ‘Get Brexit Done.’

“It has absolutely no plan to Make Brexit Work. Just to be clear, Labour is not planning a re-match, but it is obvious that a poorly thought-through Brexit is holding Britain back.

“Trust matters in international negotiations, but with this Prime Minister that ingredient is missing. Instead, what we get is a series of pantomime disputes, which is no good for British business or for the British people.”

The Labour leader will flesh out his Party’s commitment to ‘Make Brexit Work’ with a series of “achievable” actiopns.

“We all have a duty to make Brexit work. We would seek regulatory equivalence for financial services, and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, because we absolutely recognise the importance of looking after our world-class financial and professional service businesses.

“We would seek to maintain Britain’s data adequacy status, making our data protection rules equivalent to those in the EU, to secure UK digital services companies’ competitiveness.

“We’d also seek a better long-term deal for UK hauliers to ease the supply chain problems we are seeing.

“I believe all of this is achievable by robustly defending our interests, and patiently negotiating.”