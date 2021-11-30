Key hires at drugs accelerator Cumulus Oncology

Spin-outs

Clare Wareing and Nicola Broughton

Cumulus Oncology, the drug discovery accelerator, has appointed former non-executive director Nicola Broughton as the company’s first chief business officer.

It has also added Munich-based Dr Diane Seimetz and UK Pharma industry specialist Dr Sally Waterman as non-executive directors.

CEO and co-founder Clare Wareing said: “We have stepped up our international activity and oncology asset discovery process markedly over the last twelve months, and Diane, Sally and Nicola’s appointments significantly strengthen both our advisory and executive teams.

Diane is an entrepreneur, and a leading drug development and regulatory expert, a perfect mix for the experience we need on the board alongside Sally, who brings over 30 years’ of experience in R&D, operations and corporate development from senior executive roles in small biotech companies.

“Nicola has been invaluable as an adviser, then NXD over the last year, and we are excited to have her as our first chief business officer.”

Dr Nicola Broughton, a former Investment Director at Mercia Asset Management, is co-founder of Oskare Capital, and is an experienced life sciences investor, executive and non-executive director with strong expertise in identifying and supporting university spin-outs.

She also chairs genetic sequencing specialist Wobble Genomics, a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute.

Edinburgh-headquartered Cumulus was founded in 2017 to create spin-out companies around novel anti-cancer therapies that are fast-tracked through development and target cancers that don’t respond well to existing treatments.