JG Thomson brand revived to expand range

Diversification

David Ridley: inspired

The Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, has relaunched the historic JG Thomson & Co brand as it expands into blended whiskies and other drinks categories, including gin and rum.

J G Thomson was Scotland’s oldest wine merchant and a major independent whisky blender, whose origins date back to the 18th century. In 1785 it leased what is today the spiritual home of SMWS, The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh.

The company acquired the legal rights to the JG Thomson & Co. brand in 2017 with a plan to revive its renowned blended whisky heritage.

The relaunch announced today has been supported by proceeds of the company’s IPO in June which valued it at £78 million.

In addition to diversifying the company’s operations into the fast-growing blended malt whisky segment, the directors expect to extend the JG Thomson & Co brand offering into other spirits categories.

Unlike SMWS, JG Thomson & Co. will not operate under a membership model and in addition to a direct-to-consumer e-commerce offering, its products will also be available through traditional channels such as specialist retail outlets.

David Ridley, managing director at The Artisanal Spirits Company, said: “We’ve been inspired by Edinburgh’s Thomson family who became renowned for their spirits’ business back in the 1700s.

“The new brand will focus on creating high-quality small batch blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum and gin.

“The new J.G. Thomson will be constantly on the lookout for new spirits, influences, flavours and tastes to explore from around the world to meet the growing appetite for high-quality spirits, especially the rising interest in blended malts, from discerning and adventurous drinkers looking to taste something new and extraordinary.

“We plan to grow our company through the launch of more new brands, each of which will be an independent concept with a differentiated product line.

“We’re pleased to be playing a key role in ensuring that Scotland builds on its leading position in the global spirts industry.”