JD Sports fury | BT | Sainsbury’s | Aston Martin

9.30am: Car sales fall again

New car sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in October, down 24.6% from this time last year to 106,265, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This was the weakest October since 1991.

Chip shortages and tax rises mean industry expects to finish year on 1.66m units, only 1.9% ahead of COVID-19-hit 2020

But environmentally conscious consumers continued to move away from petrol and diesel cars, in the month ahead of COP26.

Battery electric vehicles equalled their September market share of 15.2% with 16,155 units, while plug-in hybrid vehicles grew to 7.9% or 8,382 units.

8.30am BT rises

BT was the top riser in early trade, climbing 6.05% to 150.75p after its results beat expectations and it restarted dividend payments.

The telecoms giant saw six month revenues drop 3% to £10.3bn while pretax profits fell 5% to £1bn.

But it said its cost cutting programme was 18 months ahead of schedule, with an initial £1bn of savings and the expectation of an addition £2bn by the end of 2024, brought forward from 2025.

The FTSE 100 was 21.37 points or 0.29% higher at 7270.26.

7am: JD Sports fury over CMA decision

JD Sports has reacted angrily after a final ruling from the competition watchdog that it must sell the Footasylum chain it bought for £90m in 2019.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger would mean that Footasylum would no longer face competition from JD Sports so customers would have fewer options and could face higher prices, fewer discounts, and less choice of products in-store

JD said the latest ruling “defied logic” and it was considering its options.

The CMA had been ordered to look at the issue again after criticism from a competition appeals tribunal that it had failed to take the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into account – shifting consumer purchases online and even direct from manufacturers.

The regulator said: “Over the course of its inquiry, the CMA found that JD Sports is by far and away the closest alternative for shoppers at Footasylum.

“The CMA expects this will continue to be the case even after taking into account the continued growth in online shopping, including on the websites and apps of brands such as Nike and adidas.”

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports said it was not fair for the CMA to conclude that “JD would have an incentive to worsen the offer in Footasylum to the detriment of both consumers and suppliers.

“Overall, the CMA’s decision today continues to be inexplicable to anyone who understands what difference the pandemic has made to UK retail and how competition and the supply chain in our markets actually work.

“It is deeply troubling at a time when the UK high street has been seriously damaged already and is vulnerable to further closures.”

7am: Aston Martin sales double

Aston Martin reported a 104% increase in third-quarter sales to dealers, which rose to 1,349 cars, as the luxury automaker’s first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, continued to boost demand this year.

The brand, which posted a £97.9m pre-tax loss between July and September, said it expected to deliver its first steps towards improved profitability this year as it undergoes a transformation plan.

7am: BT first half declines

BT reported a 3% decline in first-half revenue to £10.3 billion driven by falls in enterprise and global and a flat performance in consumer.

The company recently strengthened its defences against a possible takeover bid from its largest shareholder Patrick Drahi.

It reported adjusted core earnings of £3.75 billion, up 1%, helped by tight cost management.

7am: Sainsbury’s in good position

Sainsbury’s has revealed a leap in half-year sales and profits and said it is in a “good position” despite supply chain disruption across the UK.

Underlying profit before tax for the half year came in at £371 million, up 23% on last year and 56% on H1 19/20, reflecting higher grocery sales and effective cost reduction programmes, particularly at Argos.

Statutory profit before tax of £541m reflected significantly lower restructuring and impairment costs versus H1 20/21 and £181m of exceptional income from settling legal disputes

It has declared an interim dividend of 3.2 pence.

7am: Virgin Money accelerates digital plan

Virgin Money expects underlying profit before tax to soar by 546% to £801m thanks to “strong financial momentum” and the board plans to declare a final dividend of 1p.

David Duffy, chief executive, said: “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by significant underlying profit growth.”

7am: Iomart’s cool savings

Cloud computing company Iomart has installed a prototype cooling system in its Glasgow data centre with the potential to cut electricity consumption by half.

The company says it could have a significant impact on the carbon footprint of the data centre industry as a whole and help the industry on its way to carbon neutrality.

Oil laggards

A significant percentage of oil and gas firms in the Aberdeen area are yet to sign up to net zero targets, according to a new survey from the chamber of commerce and accountancy firm KPMG.

The 34th oil and gas survey showed 41% have not developed a specific net zero or carbon reduction strategy, while a further 27% have done so “but have not set a deadline”.

Global markets

The US Federal Reserve will start scaling back its £88bn a month pandemic stimulus package in November with plans to end bond purchasing in 2022.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record all-time closes for their fifth straight sessions, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a record close for the fourth session in a row.

The Dow Jones closed up 0.29% whilst the S&P 500 added 0.65%. The Nasdaq climbed 1.04%.

This morning, in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.9% whilst Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged 0.14% higher. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.78%.