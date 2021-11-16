Isle of Skye Guest House ready to reopen in Spring

Revamp under way

A £250,000 refurbishment is under way at the Isle of Skye Guest House – formerly the MacKinnon Country House Hotel – following its acquisition by the Fusion Group of Companies.

The 15-bedroom house has already secured several hundred pounds worth of forward bookings for 2022 through Fusion’s reservations specialist partner, Accommodation Services, with an official launch now planned for the Spring.

Planning will be sought in the Spring of 2022 and Fusion intends to develop part of the house’s five acres of grounds into a modern, eco friendly, lodge park, offering 34 two bedroom lodges for let, alongside a custom-built Club House.

Fusion has extensive experience in both managing, consulting on, and owning hotels, serviced apartments, guest houses, B&B’s and holiday parks. its portfolio includes Old Churches House, Dunblane and Logierait Lodges in Pitlochry.

Built in 1912 by Major Archie MacKinnon, Isle of Skye Guest House is overlooked by the magnificent Sgurr na Coinnich mountain range, and is one of the first stop-offs after the Skye Bridge. Respected as an ideal example of a Scottish country house hotel, it has nine bedrooms in the main House, with six in a separate garden lodge.

Alex McKie, group managing director of the Fusion Group, said: “I’m happy to report that several local firms are now hard at work giving The Isle of Skye Guest House a fresh new look ahead of our opening in February of next year.

“This involves the installation of new en-suite bathrooms, re-wiring, the reconfiguration of room layouts, and the installation of modern IT, including wifi, and Televisions in all the bedrooms.

“We’ve developed a classic and understated signature look within Fusion properties.

“We’re referencing the stunning setting here on Skye within our decoration and furnishings, but our look is not in any way twee. We’re all about exceeding customers’ expectations, and we’re confident they will very much enjoy staying here at the Isle of Skye Guest House.”

He said the Guest House had hit the ground running with lots of enquiries from the public which were converting into reservations for next year.

“Accommodation Services specialise in marketing our properties, along with others we look after on a contract basis,” he said. “This enables the public to book quickly and easily with one point of contact, additionally enjoying the very best rates.

“We said at the time of acquisition that Skye was enjoying a very buoyant period with staycationers discovering the island‘s delights. This shows no signs of slowing into 2022.

“Our refurbishment of the Guest House, together with our new breakfast offering, which sees in built fridges situated in the bedrooms offering a complimentary light breakfast of cereals, yoghurts, juices and muffins, are proven ways to add value to the business which enjoys a very accessible setting, in stunning scenery.”

He said he aimed to create the new lodge park with net zero impact.

“This is important and something we will very much be mindful of,” he said. “It will attract additional clientele to the island, with the capacity for up to 120 guests to stay overnight.

“We are creating five new jobs straight off, rising to ten, including live in management, and have already recruited locally.”

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, commented on the Isle of Skye Guest House by saying: “It is fantastic to see this historic property will continue to run as a hospitality business under the ownership of Scottish company, Fusion Group.

“Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well-being of everyone who experiences it.

“We know how important tourism is to the economy on Skye and it is encouraging to see strong demand already for this new development.”

Accommodation Services Trading Company runs reservation services for businesses such as Cairngorm Lodges in Aboyne and Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling.

“This includes marketing the businesses efficiently, ensuring a higher occupancy rate across the board. They also advise on corporate restructuring, utilities & hospitality procurement, and take care of property maintenance, landscaping and security.

Fusion also has a commercial property arm, Drysdale & Company, aimed at hospitality businesses looking to sell or restructure. Recent contracts include The Lake of Menteith Hotel and Poppies Hotel, Callander.

