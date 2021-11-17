Inflation at 10-year high | SSE lifts net zero investment

Daily Business Live

7am: Inflation at ten year high

Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms last month, higher than a forecast of 3.9% and its highest level for a decade.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the consumer prices index (CPI) measure jumped from 3.1% the previous month.

The figures showed that the 12% increase in the energy price cap on household bills on 1 October was among the factors contributing the most to the spike alongside education, transport, eating out and fashion costs.

The cap is tipped by economists to add even more fuel to the inflation fire in the spring, when the next review takes effect, if it reflects rises in wholesale gas costs since last summer.

Analysts believe the rise in inflation is likely to prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates next month.

7am: SSE net zero plan

Energy group SSE will invest in further partners in renewables and sell up to 25% in its electricity network business, SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution.

It said that selling minority stakes will enable it to unlock growth to the fullest whilst maintaining an attractive balance of capital allocation across the group.

The company will increase its capital investment by two thirds to a net £12.5bn – £1bn more annually – to support the global push to decarbonise.

The new programme will see SSE enable delivery of over a quarter of the UK’s 40GW offshore wind target by 2030 and over 20% of the necessary upcoming electricity networks investment in the UK, as well as continuing its international expansion.

SSE has also set out today a new, growth-enabling dividend plan from 2023/24, paying at least £3.50 per share across the five years.

It will rebase its dividend to 60 pence in 23/24, before targeting at least 5% dividend increases in 24/25 and 25/26.

Looking further ahead, SSE has set out a series of ambitious targets for the next decade to 2031. These include delivering a fivefold increase in renewables output, increasing renewable and other low-carbon generation capacity to more than 16GW, including new flexible technologies such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and batteries.

The new investment programme was announced alongside SSE’s financial results for the six months to September 2021, in which the company expressed its confidence in delivering solid financial performance for the full year.

Adjusted operating profit was up 15% to £376.8m and adjusted profit before tax up 30% to £174.2m, reflecting the post-Covid recovery across a number of its affected businesses and despite the impact of unfavourable weather conditions on renewables output during the period.

Global markets

Ahead of inflation figures London was expected to follow a weaker Asian session. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo ended down 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.4%.

This was despite gains in New York on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.2%, the S&P 500 up 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.8%