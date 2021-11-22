Hydrogen fuel facility poised for Glasgow wind farm

Storage plan

Alister Jack: ‘tremendous investment’

A hydrogen storage project to be built near Glasgow will help put Scotland at the front of the UK clean energy transition, it has been claimed.

The electrolyser, converting water into hydrogen for local transport providers, will be built alongside ScottishPower’s Whitelee wind farm, the biggest of its kind in the UK.

It will receive £9.4 million from the UK Government and will be developed by ITM Power and BOC, in conjunction with ScottishPower’s Hydrogen division.

The facility could provide the equivalent zero-carbon fuel for 225 buses travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh each day.

UK Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “This first-of-a-kind hydrogen facility will put Scotland at the forefront of plans to make the UK a world-leading hydrogen economy, bringing green jobs to Glasgow, while also helping to decarbonise local transport – all immediately following the historic COP26 talks.

“Projects like these will be vital as we shift to a green electricity grid, helping us get the full benefit from our world-class renewables, supporting the UK as we work to eliminate the UK’s contribution to climate change.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This tremendous investment at Whitelee Wind Farm illustrates how serious the UK Government is about supporting projects that will see us achieve net zero by 2050.

“In the weeks following COP26 in Glasgow, it has never been more important to champion projects like this one, which embraces new hydrogen technology while creating highly-skilled jobs. We can, and will, achieve a greener, cleaner future.”