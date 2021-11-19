Hospitality sector accused of ‘crying wolf’ on passports

MSP dismisses fears

Pubs fear passports will hit trade

Scotland’s hospitality sector has been accused of “crying wolf” and exaggerating the problems facing the sector.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce on Tuesday whether the vaccine passport scheme, which requires proof of double vaccination or exemption to enter nightclubs and large gatherings, will be extended to other parts of the hospitality sector.

Business leaders told MSPs that extending the scheme would be “nothing short of devastating” and called for more government support to avoid another wave of closures.

Gavin Stevenson from the Scottish Licensed Trade Association said that extending the scheme would be “little short of devastating for a substantial proportion of businesses”.

He added that those already subject to the vaccine passport scheme are “typically” seeing a drop in turnover of between 20 per cent and 40%.

But SNP MSP John Mason, a member of Holyrood’s Covid recovery committee, said: “Do you not think you have slightly over-stated your case and a certain amount of crying wolf? “People are not taking you seriously because you use such strong language like ‘devastating’.

“I have tried to get into a restaurant in Edinburgh on a Wednesday night and it was absolutely full. I’ve gone into a pub on a Wednesday night in Edinburgh – couldn’t find a seat.”

He said he had been in Glasgow last Friday night and it was “absolutely full:” adding that “parts of the hospitality and licensed trade sector seem to be doing absolutely fine.”

He added: “I just wonder, do you not think you are somewhat exaggerating it?”

Mr Stevenson said that all the venues Mr Mason had mentioned are not currently subject to vaccine passports – adding that they would lose trade if the scheme is extended.

He added: “There’s a direct correlation between the implementation of vaccine passports and a substantial and unsustainable decrease in trade.

“Any proposed extension of the scheme is deeply unwelcome for the sector and, of course, this is not particular to just Scotland, we have now got data from Wales – a survey this week showing there’s been a substantial decrease in trade in the Welsh sector.

“If the Scottish Government is determined to proceed with the rollout of the scheme, it would be absolutely essential to have significant financial support go in place – otherwise a very substantial proportion of businesses will not survive this winter.”

Leon Thompson from UK Hospitality said the proposed extension of vaccine passports has “caused widespread alarm across hospitality businesses”.

He added that staffing is “a big concern for our sector” and that checking vaccine passports as people enter venues would be “a major challenge”.

Mr Thompson added: “The timing of all of this is very difficult. “Hospitality businesses are getting ready for what they hope will be a busy Christmas season.”

He said that if the extension of the scheme does begin on 6 December, as anticipated, “that has a potential to be pretty disastrous for business”.