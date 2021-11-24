Homes for rent replace Glasgow student plan

Scheme approved

By a Daily Business reporter |

George Street plan

A complex of city centre buildings, including a former tax office, will be turned into a new community that will include a 20-storey block of rental flats originally planned as student accommodation.

The former Inland Revenue building and Parish Halls in George Street Glasgow will form part of the newly-approved development, as well as an 80-year-old gap site and some storage buildings in Martha Street.

Chris Stewart Group called for a change of use of the high-rise building at its Love Loan development.

Replacing plans for a 272-room student housing complex will be a 136-unit build-to-rent block on Martha Street. An 11-storey hotel is nearing completion on the corner of George Street and John Street.

The A-listed former Parish Halls building is being incorporated into the 245-bed hotel while the B-listed Inland Revenue building will be converted into 12 flats. Offices will occupy a three-storey building to the rear of the Parish Halls and there will be ground floor commercial space across the site.

An east-west lane linking North Frederick Street and John Street, fronted by new ground floor commercial, retail, leisure and food/drink uses. A public plaza will be provided into front of the build-to-rent complex.

On its website, Chris Stewart Group says: “Our plans for the site allow for a mix of complementary uses that will enable retention and refurbishment of much of the listed buildings, which add richness and give character to the site, with new build elements that will repair and reinstate the urban block.”