Homer takes up finance role at Capital Credit Union

Credit finance

Edinburgh based Capital Credit Union has appointed a director of finance & compliance.

Samantha Homer joins the organisation having returned to the UK from an eight-year spell in Bermuda, where she held senior roles with AIG.

Ms Homer qualified as a chartered accountant with Edinburgh mid-tier firm Chiene & Tait, before gaining big four experience with Deloitte in Bermuda.

She says she’s delighted with her new role. “It’s really important to me to be joining an organisation whose mission is to help the community and that is exactly what Capital sets out to do,” she said.

“I also see this as an opportunity to drive improvements within the finance function and to help the organisation with its plans to grow and continue to offer ethical services to our members.”

Capital’s chief executive, Marlene Shiels, said: “Samantha has a broad range of experience gained in professional services firms here in the UK and from her time in Bermuda with a multinational finance and insurance corporation.

“I am sure she will play a huge part in helping us improve our systems and finance function and I’m delighted she has joined the senior team here at Capital.

“She fully understands what we are trying to do to support our members in these tough times and will also contribute to our strategy to increase membership.”

Ms Homer is a Strathclyde University mathematics graduate and qualified as a CA in 2011.