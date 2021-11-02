Hetherington to replace Le Roux in Scotgold chair

Board change

The mine saw the third month of revenue exceeding costs

Scotgold Resources has announced that Nathaniel Le Roux is stepping down from his position as non-executive chairman of the company, a position he has held since March 2015.

Mr Le Roux will remain on the board as non-executive director and major shareholder of the company, as he continues to support Scotgold’s progress as the first commercial gold miner in Scotland.

He will be replaced as chairman by Peter Hetherington, a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect.

Mr Hetherington is an experienced director, having held the positions of COO and CEO of FTSE 250 trading platform IG Group, and the role of CEO at Schroders Personal Wealth.

Nat Le Roux

Mr Le Roux said, ” Seven years ago, I recapitalised Scotgold and joined the board as chair. My aim from the beginning was to see Scotland’s first commercial gold mine in production. That objective has now been achieved, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our executive team.

“Therefore, I believe this is the right moment for me to stand down as chair. Peter Hetherington and I have worked together for many years, and as Scotgold’s major shareholder, I am wholly confident that he will prove an effective successor. “

Mr Hetherington said: ” I have been a non-executive director of Scotgold for over three years. During that period the Company has transitioned from being almost dormant into the exciting, bustling enterprise it is today.

“This is a testament to the vision and finances that Nat brought to the Company as well as the hard work of all the employees past and present.

“The next phase for Scotgold is the continued professionalisation and commitment to sustainability of every aspect of the company’s operations.

“I look forward to working with our CEO Phil Day, and the board to facilitate this change and on our overarching growth strategy for 2022 and beyond.

“There is still much to be done but the task, now that we are repeatedly cash flow positive on a monthly basis, is much simpler than it was when Nat became chair.

“Our priorities remain: the safe, environmentally friendly, and profitable operation of the Cononish gold mine and process plant near Tyndrum, whilst we prospect and develop further mines within our extensive licenced area. We fully intend to become a multi-asset gold producer, significant employer and contributor to the local economy.“

The company said it had seen a third consecutive month where production revenues exceeded operational costs.

The mine is continuing in its ramp up stage following its first gold pour and production in November 2020.

With a new leadership team appointed in April 2021, Q2/Q3 2021 has been focussed on de-bottlenecking and the continuous improvement in the availability of the process plant through maintenance practises and planning; including holding the additional spares and applying more optimal prediction of materials handling wear rates.

Scotgold’s board and leadership team are preparing the operational, financial budget and strategic plan for 2022 which will incorporate initiatives to continue to increase the production rate of the Cononish mine and process facility gold output.