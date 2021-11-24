Harrods opening beauty store in St James Quarter

Luxury launch

H Beauty store at Lakeside

Harrods, the luxury retailer, is opening a H beauty store at St James Quarter, Edinburgh.

The 20,000 sq ft space will bring together a diverse portfolio of premium and innovative brands and introduce several that are new to Edinburgh, including Morphe, Kylie Skin & Cosmetics, and Westman Atelier.

It will be the first physical location in Scotland for brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Keys Soulcare, and Kora Organics.

H beauty will also support local talent through its ‘Born & Bred’ offering, housing up and coming Scottish brands such as Jamie Genevieve’s sensational makeup brand Vieve, as well as Moo & Yoo, Kingdom Scotland and Lola’s Lashes.

Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, commented: “As our first ever store in Scotland, the latest H beauty opening in Edinburgh is a hugely exciting milestone for Harrods.

“After the fantastic response that we’ve had to our previous two H beauty store openings, this launch at St James Quarter marks another significant addition to our leading beauty retail shopping destinations.”

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “We are beyond excited that H beauty is opening its doors and officially joining the St James Quarter family.

“To be welcoming an incredible brand like Harrods is another example of St James Quarter providing brand new, game-changing experiences for our customers.

“We want to give our visitors something new to see and do every time they come back to The Quarter, so we can’t wait to see H beauty, a first for Scotland, come to life.”

The latest H beauty launch at St James Quarter follows two successful store openings, the first at Lakeside retail centre in Essex and the second at centre:mk in Milton Keynes.

Two further H beauty stores are due to open in Bristol and Newcastle over the next year.