Hardie Polymers buyout backed by Nevis

Duo lead deal

Buyout leaders: Isy Ferguson and Bartosz Komanski

Two executives at Hardie Polymers, the specialist distributor, have led a management buy-out of the business.

Operations director Isy Ferguson and head of strategic sourcing Bartosz Komanski have been backed by long-term investor Nevis.

Ms Ferguson has been with the Clydebank-based business for more than 25 years and steps up to managing director.

She said: “It is a business that I feel passionately about, having watched it grow and evolve over the years.

“This deal will allow us to increase our stock holding and expand our team to continue to meet our customers’ requirements.

“I believe this investment is the start of a new phase in the company’s development and I am looking forward to working with Nevis to continue to build the business.”

Third generation owner and former managing director Fergus Hardie remains a shareholder and will become chairman, but will take a step back from day to day operations.

He will continue to use his industry knowledge and experience to support the team during the next few years.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the business. I am delighted to transfer ownership to the team who have supported me in growing the business. I look forward to taking a step back but continuing to support on this next phase of growth for the business.”

Brian Aitken, partner at Nevis, said: “The business is approaching its 100-year anniversary and we look forward to being part of it for a long time to come.”

Nevis is a partnership of four individuals who have owned and operated their own businesses.

They make long term investments with their own money and the firm has grown to become one of the leading investors into the SME market in the UK.

Its portfolio of companies includes DTGen, James Ramsay, Astec Precision and Merkland Tank.