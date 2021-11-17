Gordon & MacPhail hires Cookman as FD

Spirits

Premium spirits company Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Ben Cookman as finance director as the family-owned business works towards the opening of a whisky distillery in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Mr Cookman (pictured) will play an integral role in the organisation helping to shape and implement its business strategy, including delivering extensive capital plans and fuelling the growth of the company’s brands: Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach, Red Door and The Cairn.

Relocating to the north of Scotland from Bedfordshire, Mr Cookman brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as finance director at Greenwoods GRM and, prior to that, his position as head of finance at McDonald’s Restaurants.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, said: “Ben brings with him not only the technical skillset and knowledge required for the role but also a passion for the spirits industry and a desire to grow Gordon & MacPhail both domestically and in international markets.”