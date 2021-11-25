Golf plan now includes Andy Murray-backed padel courts

Revised scheme

Andy Murray playing padel with Peter Crouch

Plans for a community golf facility in Glasgow now include one of the world’s fastest-growing participation sports – padel – the tennis/squash hybrid that is backed by Andy Murray.

The project led by The R&A aims to redevelop the existing public golf course at Lethamhill as part of a wider investment in the site designed to attract a broader player base by making golf more welcoming for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The R&A’s plans for a family-focused venue at Lethamhill now feature three covered padel courts, to be installed and operated by the UK’s leading padel brand, Game4Padel, in addition to shorter form golf courses, adventure golf and a 52-bay double-decker floodlit driving range.

Revised plan for the site

The two companies have also committed to a long-term partnership in order to work together to identify new potential sites where a similar, mutually beneficial model might be feasible.

In February this year The R&A submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council, detailing its vision to transform the site at Lethamhill, which it hopes will open in the spring of 2023.

Those plans include a café, retail space and nursery as part of a central hub that would offer views north over nearby Hogganfield Loch to the Campsie Fells and south to the city of Glasgow.