Go Ahead bus recovery slows | Abrdn confirms II talks

7am: Go Ahead bus traffic slows

Transport group Go Ahead said that while passenger volumes have increased over the first four months, it has seen a slight slowing in the recovery in recent weeks in line with the rest of the industry.

“Accordingly, there remains some uncertainty as to the speed and extent of recovery in the current year which, assuming the BRG [Bus Recovery Grant] ceases in March 2022, could impact the full year performance of the division,” it said in a trading update.

The rail division overall is expected to operate at around breakeven for the current financial year.

Discussions with the Department for Transport regarding London and Southeastern Railway, which transferred to the Operator of Last Resort on 18 October, and the associated independent review are ongoing and a further update will be provided with the group’s full year results.

7am: Abrdn confirms talks

Wealth manager Abrdn noted weekend reports that it is in talks with JC Flowers & Co, owner of Interactive Investor, about a potential £1.5 billion acquisition of the investment platform.

In a statement, Edinburgh-based Abrdn said: “The company notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is currently in discussions with JC Flowers & Co regarding a potential acquisition of Interactive Investor.

“There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the company will be made as and when appropriate.”

Global markets

Key data this week will be US and China inflation, with US producer prices due on Tuesday and the consumer price index figure the following day, while the Chinese figures are due on Wednesday.

Asia markets have got the week off to a quiet start this week, with the latest China trade data for October giving a mixed insight into the world’s second biggest economy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.8% lower, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.6%.

UK corporate news will be dominated by retail figures. Primark owner Associated British Foods is due to release its preliminary results on Tuesday, and eyes will be on the fast-fashion retailer which does not have an online presence.

Marks and Spencer is issuing its half-year results on Wednesday, and the market will want to hear how it is coping with supply chain issues ahead of the key Christmas period.

On Friday, the FTSE 250 group said that almost half of its customers expect to finish their Christmas shopping by the end of November.

Burberry Group unveils interim results on Thursday, the first update since the announcement that the Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd will be stepping into Marco Gobbetti’s shoes next year as chief executive.

Housebuilder Persimmon is expected to release a trading update on Tuesday, with most recent commentary from the company in August highlighting 20% growth.

Aviva should issues a nine-month update on Thursday and the life insurer is under pressure from activist Cevian Capital to hand out more of the proceeds of its £7.5bn disposal programme than the £4bn already flagged.