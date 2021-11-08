George & Co acquired by tax firm Access2Funding

Accountancy deal

Newly-expanded team

Chartered tax advisers and accountants George & Co (Scotland) has become the first firm to be acquired by finance specialist Access2Funding.

Edinburgh-based George & Co has provided tax advice and accountancy services for more than 25 years. Following the acquisition all six staff will remain in their roles at the office in Rutland Street.

Linda Leaworthy, director at the practice, said: “This acquisition has secured the future of the business for colleagues and clients and the future looks bright for the firm.

“It will be business as usual here at George & Co and we are excited to have Access2Funding as an extension of the team.”

The announcement of the purchase comes after Merseyside-based Access2Funding hired Don Haymes as chief financial officer, with Dawn Coker becoming chief executive.

Ms Coker said: “George & Co’s reputation in Edinburgh speaks for itself and this acquisition seemed like a natural fit that is beneficial to all parties including both business’s client base.”

Access2Funding has more than quadrupled its workforce in the last year and increased turnover by 119%.