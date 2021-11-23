Funding supports expansion at Ivanhoe Caledonian

New print works

New unit for Ivanhoe at Seafield Road

One of Edinburgh’s last commercial printing businesses, Ivanhoe Caledonian, is relocating to a 15,000 sq ft industrial unit after receiving fresh funding.

The unit in Seafield Road has been secured on an eight-year sub-lease from Whyte & Mackay at an undisclosed rent.

Ivanhoe Caledonian, formed in 2017 following the merger of two printing businesses, will retain its premises at Eskmills in Musselburgh.

The firm has received £1.6 million, including a Scottish Enterprise grant, to support additional jobs and equipment.

Director Keith Cockburn said the firm is looking to double in size by 2023 and has diversified into the paper and card packaging market.

“This market is seeing significant growth in Scotland due to Scotland’s strong food and drink export companies looking to shorten their global supply chains, and also turn away from plastic packaging towards more sustainable packaging,” he said.