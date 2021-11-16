HFS bolsters executive team to tackle new challenges

Housing

Liz Hamilton: industry knowledge

Trade body Homes for Scotland (HFS) has bolstered its executive team, reflecting the wide-ranging challenges facing its members.

The new recruits include: Liz Hamilton (head of local and regional planning), Richard Lewington (senior planning adviser), Steve Fawcett (head of technical services) and Vikki Manson (senior policy officer).

HFS chief executive Nicola Barclay said: “At a time when the home building sector is facing so much change, whether on planning, the transition to net zero or the delivery of Housing to 2040, I am delighted to be able to expand the team to meet the needs of our members.

“Liz and Richard bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to our local and regional planning work and which will be vital in relation to the consultations on National Planning Framework 4 and new ways of preparing local development plans.

“With a huge focus on the journey to net zero, Steve has a big job on his hands in guiding members through all the changes that are emerging, particularly in relation to the outcome of the current consultation on energy standards.

“His extensive international construction management experience will be crucial in informing this.

“Joining us from the Independent Living Fund Scotland, Vikki fully understands the fundamental importance of having a home that meets your needs and the huge difference that this makes to people’s lives. With a family background in home building, she will hit the ground running at what is a critical period.”

“Working closely with the rest of our experienced team, I have no doubt that all will play a valuable role in our work in 2022 and beyond.”