Firms share £200k to support net zero projects

Scottish Edge

Faisal Ghani and Alison Rose

Three businesses which best demonstrated their environmental sustainability will share £200,000 from the Scottish EDGE competition for high growth firms.

Dundee-based Faisal Ghani received £100,000 for his solar technology business SolarisKit while Alicja Dzieciol of SilviBio and Jonathan Feldstein, from Bennu.AI each received £50,000.

The finalists in the net zero contest pitched at the COP26 climate summit to a judging panel consisting of Alison Rose, CEO NatWest Group; Sir Tom Hunter, founder of Scottish EDGE funding partners The Hunter Foundation; and Professor Eleanor Shaw of the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at Strathclyde University Business School.

Sir Tom said: “They say winners get to write history – we need to win this battle so we can write the positive history of how we came together to beat the climate crisis for future generations.”