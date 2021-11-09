Family business expert Stewart joins Azets

Accountancy

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed family business expert Norma Stewart as an accounts and business advisory services partner based in the firm’s Glasgow office.

Ms Stewart has more than 30 years’ experience advising family businesses and their owners on their business and personal tax and financial planning requirements.

She has worked with a wide range of businesses both in Scotland and across the UK and has developed a particular expertise in the areas of generational succession planning, the design and implementation of governance structures, the resolution of conflicts and the management of development plans for the next generation.

Her extensive knowledge of the dynamics and culture of the family-owned business sector will bring significant added value to Azets’ expanding family business client base across Scotland and in particular the West of Scotland where she is based.

Commenting on her appointment, regional managing partner Greig McKnight said: “She has accumulated a wealth of experience over her career that make her an ideal fit for Azets as the UK’s largest regional advisor to SMEs.

“She will play an important role in further developing our family business and business advisory teams across Scotland and we wish her every success in the new role.”

Ms Stewart added: “I was attracted by Azets’ focus on the SME sector and ambition to continue expanding the family-owned client base across Scotland and across the UK.

“The last 21 months have been very challenging for family businesses and their owners.

“They have had to deal with Covid, then Brexit and will now be facing up to a changing tax regime next year plus the changes to legislation that will emerge from COP26.

“Sound tax planning is crucial, and I am looking forward to helping our clients tackle these issues and build their businesses in the new world order.”