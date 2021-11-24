‘Exceptional’ year for Brewin Dolphin | Mulberry in black

Daily Business Live

7am: Brewin Dolphin sees ‘exceptional year‘

Brewin Dolphin chief executive Robin Beer, has hailed “an exceptional year” after the wealth manager achieved record discretionary inflows.

“We expect to capture significant synergies and benefits across the business, supporting our vision to deliver double digit earnings per share growth by 2025,” he said.

Strong total discretionary net flows of £1.9bn (FY 2020: £0.9bn), representing an annualised growth rate of 4.6%. helped the firm post a 16.2% rise in annual adjusted pre-tax profit to £90.9m (FY 2020: £78.2m), with a margin of 22.4%.

Total funds increased by 19.5% over the last 12 months to £56.9bn (FY 2020: £47.6bn). Total discretionary funds increased 20.9% to £49.8bn (FY 2020: £41.2bn) driven by positive net flows and strong investment performance.

The board is proposing a 12.% rise in the final dividend to 11.1p per share, lifting the full-year payout from 14.3p to 15.7p. This is below the pre-pandemic payouts of 16.4p in 2019 and 2018.

Marc Wilkinson, regional director for Scotland, said: “Edinbugh remains one the most important offices in our UK network, while Glasgow has performed very well on the back of new business wins. Aberdeen and Dundee continue to benefit from the growing community of entrepreneurs in both cities.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rise in inflation has been a particularly prominent concern for our existing clients and new enquiries, while volatility continues to affect markets and potential tax changes are also on people’s minds.”

7am: Mulberry back in black

Luxury brand Mulberry said it had returned to profit and hailed the success of its sustainable product range.

CEO Thierry Andretta said: “Product innovation and sustainability are central to our strategy, demonstrated by the recent launch of our “The Lowest Carbon collection”, further supporting the commitments we made in our Made to Last manifesto and our goal to reach zero carbon emissions by 2035.

“The bold decisions we have taken with regards to focussing on our UK production capabilities, means that we are well placed for the festive trading period and beyond.”

Group revenue increased 34% to £65.7m (2020: £48.9m), producing profit before tax of £10.2m (2020: loss before tax £2.4m) which includes a one-off profit of £5.7m on disposal of its Paris lease.

7am: Virgin dividend

Virgin Money is recommending a final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2021 of 1p (2020:nil).

7am: R&M sale

The River & Mercantile board today announced that it proposes to return £180m to shareholders, following the completion of the sale of its UK fiduciary management, advisory and derivatives business via a tender offer. This represents approximately 80% of the expected net cash proceeds of £228m.

R&M is currently subject to competing takeover offers. Full story here.

Global markets

Japan’s factory activity grew at the fastest pace in nearly four years in November, as output accelerated on loosening COVID-19 restrictions, defying pressure from the biggest jump in input prices in 13 years.

Activity in the services sector also accelerated, expanding at the fastest pace in more than two years as economic conditions stabilised after a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths thanks to soaring vaccinations.

The Nikkei slumped 1.6% while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.08%.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.14% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.60%,

Wall Street saw the Dow Jones edge up 0.55%, while the S&P 500 was just a tad higher and the Nasdaq dipped 0.5%.