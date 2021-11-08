Ex-Hudson director launches Cameron Connect

Recruitment

Lesley Cameron, a former director for global recruitment company Hudson, has launched Cameron Connect in Glasgow.

The new Glasgow-based business will focus on mid to senior level permanent and fixed term contract positions, customer experience, technology, digital and business change recruitment.

Ms Cameron said: “Launching Cameron Connect has been my ambition for some time.

“Now more than ever identifying and hiring critical talent is becoming more challenging as the UK continues to experience critical skill shortages across most industries and sectors.”