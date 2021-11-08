Main Menu

Recruitment

Ex-Hudson director launches Cameron Connect

| November 8, 2021
Lesley Cameron

Lesley Cameron, a former director for global recruitment company Hudson, has launched Cameron Connect in Glasgow.

The new Glasgow-based business will focus on mid to senior level permanent and fixed term contract positions, customer experience, technology, digital and business change recruitment.

Ms Cameron said: “Launching Cameron Connect has been my ambition for some time.

“Now more than ever identifying and hiring critical talent is becoming more challenging as the UK continues to experience critical skill shortages across most industries and sectors.”

Enterprise No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Faisal Ghani and Alison Rose

Firms share £200k to support net zero projects

Faisal Ghani and Alison Rose Three businesses which best demonstrated their environmental sustainability will shareRead More

Rebecca Kowalski

‘Feelgood finance’ launch inspired by young activist

Rebecca Kowalski: we need to make a difference A wealth adviser has launched a consultancyRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.