ETZ takes space in refurbished offices

Refurbished: Blenheim Gate

ETZ, which is pulling together an energy transition plan for the north East of Scotland, is taking offices in newly-refurbished offices in Aberdeen.

It will occupy the entire 4,445 sq ft second floor of Blenheim Gate on a five-year lease.

ETZ was set up April 2021 deliver the Energy Transition Zone, which it hopes will support 2,500 direct jobs, with a further 10,000 energy transition-related jobs across the region.

Amy Tyler, associate director at letting agent CBRE in Aberdeen, commented: “The team was keen to find somewhere where they could be up and running quickly, so the plug and play option in this building was an ideal fit. Not only does it save on fit-out costs, but the team can swiftly set up operations, allowing them to integrate the team and to get on with their job.”

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive at ETZ, said: “Securing our fantastic new office and being able to get up and running so quickly, will help us to ensure we accelerate our efforts.”

Scottish real estate developer and investor Esson Properties recently completed a refurbishment project at Blenheim Gate.