Eskmills signs up Rutherford as asset manager

Office campus

Joe Bell, Eskmills’ concierge, with Hugh Rutherford, Oliver Stephen and Nicole Pyper

Eskmills, East Lothian’s largest office campus, has appointed veteran property agent Hugh Rutherford as asset manager.

The 150-year-old former fishing net factory in Musselburgh is home to 50 companies collectively employing more than 500 people and is experiencing an increase in demand as businesses ramp up for a return to the office.

Oliver Stephen, director of Eskmills, said 22 deals have been completed in 18 months.

Mr Rutherford held joint responsibility for business in Edinburgh and East Central Scotland at Savills in the national office agency and occupier team. In a 36-year career he also worked for Montagu Evans, Ryden and Knight Frank.

He has boardroom experience with EDI, the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, Roslin BioCentre and the former Stevenson College.

He chaired the Edinburgh Business Forum for six years on behalf of Edinburgh City Council with responsibilities for economic strategy and identifying the priorities for the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

He said: “Growth in demand for work/ life balanced office solutions continues here as employers seek the benefits of a merged workplace and the attractive working environment that is unique in the East Lothian and South Eastern Edinburgh areas.”

Mr Rutherford is joined at Eskmills by Nicole Pyper in the newly-created hybrid role of marketing and building manager. She worked with Early Days Nurseries as head of marketing and communications.

Mr Stephen added: “We have created an ecosystem at Eskmills to help teams of smart people succeed in business by providing the right working environment.

“Hugh and Nicole will be responsible for developing and driving that strategy and supporting continued success in our business in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders.”