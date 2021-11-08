Equity Gap adds non-executives to board

Business angels

Rachel Jones: one three new directors

Equity Gap, the Edinburgh-based angel investment syndicate, has announced board member and advisory appointments, as it looks to expand its relationships with next stage funders and enhance exit capability.

They are Tracey Ginn, US and UK corporate partner at MBM Commercial; Rachel Jones, entrepreneur and founder and CEO of SnapDragon Monitoring, and Brian Williamson, entrepreneur, chairman at 4ICG and experienced board member. Stuart Paterson, partner at Scottish Equity Partners will become a board advisor.

Founder Jock Millican and fellow director Fraser Lusty will remain as executive board members, with Wright Johnston Mackenzie partner Ken Long retaining his advisory role.

Mr Millican said: “These new appointments come at an exciting time for Equity Gap, as we build our capabilities in next stage funding and exit readiness.

“We look forward to having the diverse knowledge and experience of Tracey, Rachel, Brian and Stuart to support us in this development.”

Equity Gap has a portfolio of 38 high-growth early-stage companies across a diverse range of sectors.

Recent additions to the portfolio include PneumoWave (formally known as Altair Medical), which is developing a remote respiratory monitoring solution, and Ulemco, the world’s first hydrogen commercial vehicle conversion company.

Equity Gap members have invested £25 million directly over the last 11 years, leveraging further funding of over £100 million and creating at least 450 jobs in Scotland and beyond. Matched funding for some deals comes from the Scottish Co-Investment Fund run by Scottish Enterprise.