Engineer PD&MS creates 70 jobs after Dana deal

Contract secured

Liam O’Neil: partnership

International engineering and construction company, PD&MS Group is creating 70 jobs at its Aberdeen base after winning a contract with Dana Petroleum.

The contract, which is for an initial three years with options to extend to five years, will see PD&MS carry out a range of engineering modifications and execute offshore construction on Dana’s Triton and Western Isles FPSO assets in the North Sea.

PD&MS chief operating officer Liam O’Neil said: “We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Dana to unlock maximum efficiencies through delivery of safe, predictable, and sustainable solutions.

Eiko van Dalen, chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum, said: “Our aim is to offer clarity and commitment to our supply chain partners through a series of three-year contracts, all of which include options for extension.

“Taken together, they represent a £71 million pound commitment to the regional economy over the next three years.”