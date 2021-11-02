Dunlop to chair EV charging network Forev

Energy network

Forev, Scotland’s electric vehicle charging network, has appointed former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop as chairman, succeeding Brian Gilda. He takes office immediately.

He said: “It’s exciting to be at the heart of Scotland’s electric vehicle charging network, boosting the charging infrastructure across the country and supporting the transition to net zero.”.

“Scotland from the outset will require a robust EV charge point infrastructure, at accessible locations to the public, to overcome the current barriers of transitioning to electric vehicles and to have a significant impact on emissions.

“There has never been a more critical time for the business to step in and help shape the delivery of the green economy. It is now as urgent as it is important.

“Forev is positioned perfectly to tackle this challenge having secured strategic funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and working alongside other key stakeholders.”

Lindsay Wallace, founder and CEO of Forev, said: “We have installations planned at multiple key locations throughout Scotland, a re-brand and new website, along with a number of commercial opportunities in 2022.

“With our investment from SNIB, we are fully focused on quantum dial up in the number of host sites we want to target in Scotland. We are looking forward to doing everything we can to create a sustainable infrastructure of EV charging points across Scotland and support Scotland’s aim of achieving net zero.”

Forev is aiming to create a network of over 1,700 electric vehicle charging points at 600 public sites across Scotland. Focusing on public ‘destination’ charging points that will allow drivers to charge their vehicles away from home.