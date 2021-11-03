Main Menu

House building

Cunningham joins Muir Homes in technical role

| November 3, 2021

Muir Homes, part of the Muir Group, has appointed Gordon Cunningham as technical director.

Mr Cunningham joins the company from a similar role at Springfield Properties, which acquired Walker Group where he began his career.

His appointment comes soon after Derek Bertram was hired as construction manager.

Paul McKay, managing director of Muir Homes, said: “Gordon brings a wealth of experience and technical knowledge in residential site procurement, which makes him a real asset to our rapidly expanding team.

“This combined with his work on the strategic planning side means that we are confident he will play an integral role in helping to realise our ambitions to grow the business across Scotland.”

Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gillian-McCluskey

McCluskey joins Alston Law as head of litigation

New team player: Gillian McCluskey Alston Law has appointed Gillian McCluskey as head of litigation. Read More

Shanti-Kelemen

M&G Wealth hires Kelemen as first CIO

M&G Wealth has appointed Shanti Kelemen as its first chief investment Officer. Ms Keleman joinsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.