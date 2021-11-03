Cunningham joins Muir Homes in technical role

House building

Muir Homes, part of the Muir Group, has appointed Gordon Cunningham as technical director.

Mr Cunningham joins the company from a similar role at Springfield Properties, which acquired Walker Group where he began his career.

His appointment comes soon after Derek Bertram was hired as construction manager.

Paul McKay, managing director of Muir Homes, said: “Gordon brings a wealth of experience and technical knowledge in residential site procurement, which makes him a real asset to our rapidly expanding team.

“This combined with his work on the strategic planning side means that we are confident he will play an integral role in helping to realise our ambitions to grow the business across Scotland.”