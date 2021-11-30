Creatives invited to enrol for digital skills programme

Future needs training

Caroline Campbell: fantastic opportunity

Creatives across Scotland are being offered an opportunity to take part in a unique digital up-skilling programme.

Delivered by Ironworks Venue and supported by the National Transition Training Fund, the LevelUp! Digital course will offer high-level, industry led digital training to over25s who are resident in Scotland. At least half of the cohort will come from rural Scotland.

What sets LevelUp! Digital apart, is that it is custom-designed and delivered by creative industry professionals, ensuring that content is as relevant as possible and built around the current and future needs of the industry.

It offers participants sector specific training in areas such as digital marketing, content production, online events and crowd economy models.

The free course will involve six hours per week from participants and will be delivered fully online.

Existing freelance professionals, practitioners, sole traders, recent graduates and those looking to re-enter the sector are now invited to apply to take part in the programme which will run for seven weeks from 10 January.

Ironworks director, Caroline Campbell said the course is fully built around the requirements of the commercial marketplace.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for participants from across the industry to up-skill in key digital areas, gain unique insights, make new connections and participate in a range of business development sessions,” she said.

“The pandemic hit the creative economy particularly hard and much of the sector had to adopt new digital strategies.

“LevelUp! Digital has been specifically designed to offer meaningful skills development opportunities and a broader understanding of how these skills are being used across the industry.”

Registration is now open at www.levelup.scot and closes at 5pm on Monday 13 December.