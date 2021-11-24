Cooper Software secures investment from YFM

Expansion planned

Ready for growth: the Cooper Software team

Cooper Software, a Scotland-based enterprise resource planning software specialist, has received investment from YFM Equity Partners (YFM) to expand its customer base, develop its product offering and target overseas markets.

Founded in 2005 by CEO Frank Cooper, the Dalgety company has provided more than 1,500 enterprise solutions for more than 300 clients worldwide. It now has 70 staff and turnover is expected to reach £6.7m this year.

The board has been strengthened by addition of Jonathan Dunn as managing director of the IFS division and David Greenlees as chief commercial officer.

Andy Thomas, YFM partner, said: “Over the last 16 years, Frank and the team have established a successful technology business from the ground up that retains a family feel, but they recognise that the time is right to take it to the next level.

Frank Cooper said the company had been looking for the right investment partner and had received strong interest and subsequent offers from a number of companies.

“It was immediately obvious that YFM understood our business, our operations and our people, yet, most importantly, the exciting opportunities for growth,” he said.