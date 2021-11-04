Cooling technology slashes Iomart’s electricity bill

Data Centre boost

Reece Donovan: active role

Cloud computing company Iomart has installed a prototype cooling system in its Glasgow data centre with the potential to cut electricity consumption by half.

The company says it could have a significant impact on the carbon footprint of the data centre industry as a whole and help the industry on its way to carbon neutrality.

Glasgow-based Katrick Technologies has designed, patented and manufactured a system that uses heat energy, in this case a by-product of a data centre’s day to day operations, to power the cooling systems for the data centre’s servers.

The technology aims to replace the energy intensive condensers that account for around 45% of a data centres’ electricity consumption.

The patented technology was installed at iomart’s Glasgow site in October and tests show that the system is performing better than expected.

Reece Donovan, Iomart chief executive, said: “Data centres are essential to a more connected, digital future, but the environmental impact of the sector is something the industry has to come to terms with.

“Through projects like this, we are able to play an active role in taking steps towards a greener future for the tech industry. We are delighted to have already seen the potential impact of this technology at our Glasgow data centre.”

Vijay Madlani, Co-CEO of Katrick Technologies added, “These tests show Katrick’s passive cooling system could reduce a data centre’s total energy consumption by up to 25%.

“Innovation is essential in the fight against climate change, and these test results clearly show a major step forward in reducing the environmental impact of not just one data centre, but of the whole industry.”