Car manufacturers split over fossil fuels deadline

Some firms say there is not enough infrastructure in place

Car manufacturers are split over a commitment to phase out the production of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

Six big companies will sign a pledge in Glasgow today, though the world’s top two – Toyota and Volkswagen – are among those that are withholding their support.

Volvo, Ford, General Motors, Daimler Mercedes-Benz, China’s BYD Co and Jaguar Land Rover – a unit of India’s Tata Motors – will sign a pledge at the climate talks on a day dedicated to transport. Volvo has already committed to going fully electric by 2030.

GM said it is “proud to now stand alongside other companies, governments and civil society organisations to support the declaration to commit to working towards a transition to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035.”

Ford said: “It will take everyone working together to be successful.”

But Honda, Nissan, BMW and Hyundai are also among those missing from the list of signatories.

Some manufacturers are said to be concerned that governments are yet to guarantee the necessary infrastructure will be in place to support their investment in the switch to electric vehicles.

Transport accounts for about a quarter of all global carbon emissions, according to the International Energy Agency, mostly road traffic.

The European Commission proposed an effective ban on fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035.

Four countries, including New Zealand and Poland, are joining those already committed to ensuring all new cars and vans are zero emission by 2040 or earlier.

However, China, the United States and Germany – three of the biggest car markets – are yet to agree to meet the deadline.

A number of other non-automotive companies including food retailer Sainsbury’s are expected to sign the pledge to make their vehicle fleets green.