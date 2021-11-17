Campbell joins DLA Piper as Edinburgh partner

Finance

DLA Piper has bolstered its real estate practice with the appointment of Finlay Campbell as partner in its Edinburgh office.

Joining from rival law firm Brodies, Mr Campbell focuses on working with investors in the acquisition, management and disposal of properties in the retail, leisure, office, industrial and alternative market sectors. He also represents corporate occupiers and leisure operators with a particular focus on commercial leasing.

UK head of real estate, William Naunton, said: “Finlay’s practice complements our offering and will allow him to contribute to the continued growth of our Scottish real estate practice, as well as creating opportunities across the UK and beyond.”

Mr Campbell said: “I am particularly looking forward to helping our commercial and corporate clients manage their property portfolios, locally and internationally.”