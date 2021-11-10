Call to ban civil servants taking internal flights

Train alternative

Scottish government staff should not be flying to London says lobby group

A sustainable transport campaign group has called on the Scottish Government to show environmental leadership by banning its civil servants from flying to London from the Central Belt.

Transform Scotland says it is time for Scottish ministers to follow the example of Europeans by banning short distance flights where good rail connections are available.

“During COP26, we’ve seen too many leaders flying in and out of Scotland for trips that could easily be made by train,” said Transform Scotland director Colin Howden.

“It’s well known that the train is better than the plane for protecting the climate, but much work is still required to communicate the price, speed and reliability benefits of rail over air for Anglo-Scottish trips.

“Part of that job is for the rail industry itself. But we also need to see action from the Scottish Government in shifting domestic travel from air to rail.

“Its new aviation strategy proposals actually encourage an increase in domestic flights and fail to capitalise on the shift towards rail travel that is already underway for routes between central Scotland and London.

“Now is also the time for the Scottish Government to show leadership by banning its own civil servants from flying to London from the Central Belt.

“Rather than encouraging more and new flight routes we should be following our European neighbours in improving rail connections and banning short distance flights where good rail connections are available.”