Business Stream secures key foothold in English market

Water deal

Business Stream is based at the Gyle

Edinburgh-based Business Stream has secured one of its biggest contracts since the English retail water market opened to competition.

The £45 million deal with Ancala Water Services is over three years and was awarded following a “highly competitive” tendering process.

The agreement will support the £1 billion, 25-year Aquatrine contract in which Ancala Water Services delivers water, waste-water, fire system maintenance and specialist estate management services to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) across England and Wales.

Business Stream will work in partnership with Ancala to supply water and waste-water services to more than 650 sites across the West Midlands and the south west of England.

The English retail water market opened in 2017, nine years after the Scottish non-domestic market opened.