Bunting joins Safer Scotland for European expansion

Safer Scotland, the tech disruptor which is transforming the security sector, is embarking on a new era with the appointment of one of the UK’s most accomplished security experts as its managing director.

Phil Bunting, who pioneered the first Smart Tower CCTV solution more than 20 years ago, has been charged not only with accelerating the Paisley-based business’s expansion into the rest of the UK, but also breaking into European markets within his first year.

Mr Bunting, originally from Sheffield, began his career as an electrical, electronic, and mechanical engineer. He founded his own company, Camwatch, in 1993 and pioneered the visual confirmation of intruders using the then most current video technology.

After turning Camwatch into one of the largest CCTV monitoring operations in Europe, he sold it in 2014 to the multinational VPS Group, where he became group technology director in charge of creating and deploying technology solutions across Europe.

Working alongside founder Ryan Clark, who steps up to the CEO role, Mr Bunting (pictured) will oversee the Safer Security Group throughout the rest of the UK and Europe.

The company will continue to trade as Safer Scotland within Scotland and will launch, this year and next, a range of next generation products.

Mr Clark said: “Phil has an exceptional track record of leading innovation over decades and possesses an unrivalled knowledge, both of the sector and the ingredients for success. Key to our success will be ensuring that we are well prepared for our growth plans and Phil is the ideal addition to our business at this stage.”

Mr Bunting said: “The most immediate priority will be the launch of our new Safer PODS product range, which will catalyse our growth.

“Safer Scotland’s strengths until now have been in construction and rail, and we will aim to move swiftly into new markets in sectors such as highways, void property protection, property management services and utility infrastructure protection.”