British Airways hiring for new short-haul airline

Spring launch

BA to launch service in the spring

British Airways has made the first move to get its long-held plans for short-haul airline at Gatwick off the ground.

It has been advertising for staff to fly A320 aircraft on direct routes to Europe.

The recruitment drive follows months of negotiations with trade unions over pay and conditions.

The new airline is expected to be called BA EuroFlyer and is scheduled to launch at the end of March.

First roles have been offered to pilots from those who were laid off during the pandemic, according to the Financial Mail on Sunday.

An advertising campaign says: ‘This is a rare opportunity to be involved in the building of an airline from day one, but with the benefits of the foundations and security of the wider BA Group.’