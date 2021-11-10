Bowman takes the reins at Lochranza Distillery

Whisky

Stewart Bowman: replaces like David Livingstone

Isle of Arran Distillers has appointed Stewart Bowman to head up the Lochranza Distillery team.

He will be taking the reins from David Livingstone who left the company in September to return to Islay, having guided the distillery & visitor centre through the many challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Mr Bowman was previously site operations manager at Brora Distillery, as well as working in production at the Cragganmore Distillery.

Prior to this he was head brewer at BrewDog for eight years. His background in the industry is set to bring expertise and knowledge to the Lochranza Distillery manager role.

Director of operations & production for Lagg and Lochranza Distilleries, James MacTaggart said: “This is a very exciting time for Isle of Arran Distillers, and we are so happy to be welcoming visitors back to our distilleries after what has been a challenging period for the industry.”