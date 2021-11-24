Arbikie moves step closer to green hydrogen power

£2m conversion fund

Arbikie aims to a sustainable distillery

Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery is closer to becoming net zero following a £3 million government award to help convert the plant to run on green hydrogen.

Renewables company Locogen and hydrogen technologies specialist Logan Energy are installing new equipment at the facility near Montrose.

The funding comes from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s net zero innovation portfolio through its Green Distilleries Competition.

This will see the two companies work with Arbikie to install an onsite wind turbine and electrolyser that will generate green hydrogen – replacing the polluting oil currently used by the distillery to raise steam for the distillation process.

Andy Lyle, CEO of Locogen, said: “This is a fantastic result for Arbikie and presents a great opportunity to demonstrate how distilleries, and the wider process industries, can use new technologies to create cleaner, sustainable businesses.”

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “This project is a further example of the innovative ways hydrogen can meet the energy-solution challenges, like commercial heating, faced around the world – starting at home with one of Scotland’s most renowned exports.”

Iain Stirling, director at Arbikie Distillery, added: “We aim to be one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries so being able to use green hydrogen power will be another significant step in our sustainable journey”