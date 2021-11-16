AM Bid hits £1m turnover for the first time

Profits up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Investment: Andrew Morrison (pic: Terry Murden)

AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, has recorded a £1 million turnover for the first time in its seven-year history.

Following a year of continued regrowth and building back from the initial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the business saw revenues up 43% on the previous year (£739,429) to sit at £1,044,684.

Figures to the year 30 September 2021 also showed the Edinburgh-based company’s net profit had increased, growing to £94,626, almost five times the previous year’s figure (£18,961).

There was an important expansion of the firm’s services in 2021, September seeing AM Bid launch its first digital platform, Ultimate Tender Coach, a unique online bid training programme created to provide SMEs with the tools and expertise to bid for public contracts.

Following significant investment in the creation of Ultimate Tender Coach, the company will continue its focus on the development, marketing and sales of this digital product across the coming year, alongside the delivery of its traditional outsourced bid support services.

The business is continuing its investment in technology in 2021-22, with the commitment to enhanced customer relationship management and proposal automation systems bringing greater sophistication to processes and increasing efficiencies across the business, as it continues to grow.

The company’s board cycle recommenced in 2020-21, coinciding with the appointment in April 2021 of new company director Philip Thomson, who serves as the company’s bid development director.

Mr Thomson joined the board which also comprises David Gray (managing director), Andrew Morrison (co-owner and business development director), Emma Morrison (co-owner) and Carrie Campbell (non-executive finance director).

The business grew in number from six permanent employees to 12 during 2020/21, in response to the continued demand for its services.

Managing director David Gray said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks and appreciation to all colleagues at AM Bid, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to providing high-quality professional bid support to our clients.

“This commitment has allowed us to sustain market-leading bid win rates whilst reinvesting and diversifying through the creation of an innovative digital product, all whilst achieving record revenues and increased profits, during what has continued to be a challenging and uncertain year for many businesses.”

AM Bid was founded by Andrew Morrison in 2014.