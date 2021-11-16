ALTAR Group opts for employee ownership

Management change

Scott McCallum: transformational changes

Marketing, design, and digital agency, ALTAR Group, has announced it is now employee-owned.

The Broughty Ferry based company has created an employee ownership trust (EOT) with the majority of the company’s shares held within the trust, and all 38 staff members now employee owners.

Established in 2013, ALTAR Group, formerly named Avian Communications Network, was formed when Avian acquired competitor agency Blue Square Design. In 2020 the agency rebranded as ALTAR Group giving more clarity and gravitas to its combined creative offering.

Today, ALTAR Group comprises four consultancies; Avian, Blue2 Digital, Ginger PR and Kolabo.

The business has grown from 22 employees to 38 with team members as far afield as London, Rome and Chicago. Clients include Walkers Shortbread, Highland Park Whisky, Edinburgh Gin, Simon Howie, Gillies and St Andrews Links Trust.

The move to the EOT model, sees ALTAR Group follow in the footsteps of 112 Scottish companies that have made the transition since legislation passed in 2014 to provide a route to employee ownership.

Scott McCallum, chief executive, ALTAR Group, said: “We have gone through significant and hugely transformational changes during the past two years.”