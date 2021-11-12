Main Menu

Builders tie-up

Alpha Projects and MCK Construction unveil merger

| November 12, 2021

Newly-merged team

Two north east building companies, Alpha Projects (Scotland) and MCK Construction, have announced a merger.

Alpha, set up just over three years ago, has operations in Aberdeen and Dundee while MCK Construction is based in Montrose.

Founder and commercial director at Alpha Projects, Paul Cortese, said: “This merger is an extremely good fit in practical terms. We are looking forward to joining our teams and continuing to build the business moving into 2022.”

The companies will trade under the Alpha Projects’ name.

