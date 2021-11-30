Accenture creates 3,000 jobs to serve new tech demands

Hub growth

Financial data is in high demand

Accenture is creating 3,000 jobs over the next three years to build on increasing demand from clients for services in cloud engineering, cybersecurity, and data intelligence.

The expansion follows research from the firm’s Tech Tracker showing a resurgent demand in city hubs such as Edinburgh and Glasgow for skills such as AI and quantum computing as organisations aim to accelerate digital transformation.

Half of the new roles will be based outside London, adding to its existing workforce of approximately 11,000.

Michelle Hawkins, managing director for Accenture Scotland, said: “This investment to create more jobs across the UK is an opportunity to grow our footprint in Scotland.

“Scotland has the talent and by creating these high-value jobs across data analytics and cloud in particular, we hope to continue to build Scotland’s reputation as a place of technology innovation and digital transformation.

“The pandemic has emphasised the role that technology plays in our economy and how it not only drives change but also competitiveness. It has also demonstrated that talent can be accessed anywhere.

“By building our expertise here in Scotland we envisage a greater role for Scottish skills supporting companies and economies oversees, without the need for them to relocate.

“These are exciting times as we adapt to the changes happening around us and we want to be at the forefront of innovation.”

Simon Eaves, Accenture’s market unit lead in the UK & Ireland, said: “The UK economy is rebounding swiftly following the pandemic and we are seeing strong demand from clients seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity.

“We are committed to growing our footprint across the UK which is why I am particularly excited about our plans across Scotland and northern England where we see some of the best technology talent in the country.”