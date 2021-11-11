AccelerateHER leads trade mission to DACH region

Three-day visit

Jackie Waring: ideal platform (pic: Terry Murden)

A group of Scotland-based female company founders are taking part in a three-day virtual trade mission to Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region) next month led by the AccelerateHER growth programme.

It will include a masterclass with Austria-based Lisa-Marie Fassl who is listed as one of Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ European entrepreneurs.

With the support of the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, and Scottish Development International (SDI) in Germany, the event takes place from 1- 3 December.

Among those attending are former AccelerateHER Awards programme finalists and participants ,including Kate Cameron, founder of the 2021 award’s MedTech and Science category winner Cytochroma, and Elaine Ford, founder of Electrek Explorer, who was named as the 2021 Rising Star.

Others attending the trade mission include Sarah Mintey (Developing Experts); Katharine Paterson (So To Company); Christine Matembe (MoneyMatiX); Janani Prabhakaran (Unbaggaged); Lynne Quigley (Know-IT Global Ltd); Alison Gray (Skillfluence); Karina Good (Belong); Anna Devitt (Comedy & Confidence Training); Carmen Cummiskey, (FOMO); Gosia Little (WeeChange); Ishani Malhotra (Carcinotech Ltd); and Jacqueline Morrison (Cedeco Contractors).

This latest market-building event follows other AccelerateHER trade missions to Germany, California, New York, Boston and Dubai in recent years. These have resulted in new investment leads and extensive new business for participants’ companies.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women Angels, the group behind AccelerateHER, said: “Thanks to the immense support of SDI, Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government, we have pulled together a fantastic programme which will put these emerging founders in front of some exceptional individuals, including Lisa-Marie Fassl, one of Europe’s most highly regarded female business figures.

“The three-day event will provide an ideal platform for participants to promote their companies to a number of global investors.”