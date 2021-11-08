Sagars deal takes AAB into north of England

Accountants merge

Merger partners: Chris Jones and Graeme Allen

Accountancy and business services group Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has expanded into the north of England with the acquisition of Leeds-based Sagars.

Sagars was founded in 1926 and has grown to become one of the largest independent accountancy firms in Yorkshire with 100 staff and revenue of £7.5m.

The deal, which has been termed a merger, will create a group with 450 staff and a combined revenue of more than £40m in the current financial year with plans to deliver £70m by 2026.

Sagars will maintain its own brand following the merger but will become part of the Aberdeen-based AAB group.

The tie-up comes after London-based August Equity acquired a majority stake in AAB with a “significant” investment.

Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB, said: “We have worked closely with Chris and the Sagars team over the last ten years, and they are aligned with our way of thinking.

Chris Jones, managing partner at Sagars, said: “Through the merger we can achieve our goal of increasing the depth and breadth of the services we offer, whilst retaining an ability to shape our own future.

Both firms are members of accountancy network Accelerate, and through it to Crowe Global which gives both businesses access to accountancy firms in more than 130 countries.

This year AAB has acquired Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell and Edinburgh company Purpose HR.