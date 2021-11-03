Gerrard nearing Ibrox exit as Aston Villa step up bid

Rangers braced for change

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Talks: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group)

Steven Gerrard looks to have taken charge of his last Rangers game with Aston Villa preparing to appoint the Englishman as their new manager.

The Premier League side was granted permission to speak with the 41-year-old in the wake of Dean Smith’s sacking, and bookmakers have stopped taking bets on him taking over at Villa Park.

Gerrard is under contract at Ibrox until 2024 but should a compensation package of around £3 million be agreed with the Scottish champions, the path will be clear for the former Liverpool skipper to take the reins in Birmingham.

Gerrard has done an impressive job at Rangers since his appointment in 2018 and last season he steered them to their first league title in a decade.

The lure of the Premier League, however, looks set to be too strong to ignore and Villa could confirm his appointment by the weekend should negotiations go smoothly.

Swansea manager and former Rangers loan star Russell Martin is reported to be on a list of targets the Ibrox board want to talk to should the seemingly inevitable happen.

Former midfielder and Dutch international Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is said to be the favourite for the post if Gerrard leaves, the 46-year-old having recently coached Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League.

Other names linked with the Ibrox job should a vacancy arise include current No. 2 Gary McAllister, Alex Neil, Frank Lampard, Gennaro Gattuso and Derek McInnes.

Rangers, four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, return to action after the international break with a Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden Park on Sunday, 21 November.